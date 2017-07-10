Construction on Northside Sidewalk Improvements Project Begins

Contractors working for the City of Montrose have begun construction on the Northside Sidewalk Improvements Project located on North Uncompahgre Avenue between North Sixth and North Ninth Streets. The project aims to improve pedestrian mobility near Northside Elementary School by replacing damaged sidewalks, adding ADA-compliant curb ramps, and improving the boulevard areas along the western side of the corridor.

