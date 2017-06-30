City and Colorado Outdoors Announce P...

City and Colorado Outdoors Announce Plans for Marriott Towne Place

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: City of Montrose

The City of Montrose, in partnership with Colorado Outdoors LLC, is pleased to announce that Glacier House Hotels has signed a letter of intent to bring a 100-room Marriott Towne Place to the new Colorado Outdoors development in Montrose. Though specific details of the Marriott property are yet to be determined, Jordan Scott, president of Glacier House Hotels stated, "We are excited to be a part of the Colorado Outdoors' experience and look forward to bringing a 100-room hotel Marriott Towne Place as part of the 150-acre development."

