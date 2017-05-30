Celebrates Dark Night Skies with Astr...

Celebrates Dark Night Skies with Astronomy Festival

Montrose, CO: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, in partnership with the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, will be celebrating the starlit skies of Western Colorado with their 8th annual Astronomy Festival June 21-24, 2017. Black Canyon was designated as an International Dark Sky Park in September of 2015 - one of a small number of NPS sites that are recognized for exceptional dark skies that are perfect for star gazing.

