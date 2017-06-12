Alexis Crosby, 18, dies after Tuesday...

Alexis Crosby, 18, dies after Tuesday crash near Delta

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A passenger in a motor vehicle crash, Alexis Crosby, 18, of Montrose, was pronounced dead at St. Mary's Hospital on Tuesday after a single vehicle rollover accident on U.S. Highway 50, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Samantha Crosby, 20, of Olathe, was driving a GMC Envoy westbound on the highway between Delta and Olathe just after 10 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to Spokesman Nate Reid of the Colorado State Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The tiny Colorado town that makes the Grammys (Feb '16) Jun 10 Goku 3
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC