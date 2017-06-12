Alexis Crosby, 18, dies after Tuesday crash near Delta

A passenger in a motor vehicle crash, Alexis Crosby, 18, of Montrose, was pronounced dead at St. Mary's Hospital on Tuesday after a single vehicle rollover accident on U.S. Highway 50, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Samantha Crosby, 20, of Olathe, was driving a GMC Envoy westbound on the highway between Delta and Olathe just after 10 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to Spokesman Nate Reid of the Colorado State Patrol.

