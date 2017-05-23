Woman accused of attempted murder
A 21-year-old Montrose woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly pulling the trigger of a loaded gun that was pointed at a man trying to stop her from fleeing the scene of a car break-in, police said. Miley Marie Beyer was taken into custody by the Montrose Police Department in an alley near north Ute Avenue and north Sixth Street on Wednesday afternoon, said Police Cmdr.
