Golf Course Management Proposals Sought
The City of Montrose has issued a Request for Proposals from golf course management firms to oversee the operation, management, and maintenance of the Black Canyon Golf Course. The intent of the request is to obtain information, including fees, from companies specializing in the management of municipal golf facilities.
