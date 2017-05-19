Death notices, May 19, 2017

Services will take place at 3 p.m. today at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction. Survivors include his wife, Ann; two sons, David of Rossville, Georgia, and Michael of Grand Junction; one daughter, Michelle Kahle of Montrose; two sisters, Marjorie Edwards of Grand Junction, and Mary Lou Barefoot of Walterboro, South Carolina; three stepsons, Hector Fuentes of Boulevard, California, Miguel Fuentes of Baja California, Mexico, and Marco Fuentes of Ramona, California; 17 grandchilden; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.