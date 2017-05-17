Death Notices, May 17, 2017

Death Notices, May 17, 2017

Survivors include four daughters, Sherry Willis of Cedaredge, Janet Geesing of Montrose, Kay Proctor of Delta and Tina Chandler of Montrose; one sister, Joy Allmon of Grand Junction; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. May 22 at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.

