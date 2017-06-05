City Reminder on Memorial Day Weekend...

City Reminder on Memorial Day Weekend Trash Collection Service and City Office Closures

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: City of Montrose

The City of Montrose would like to take this opportunity to thank our community and families of those who have been lost in service to the U.S. military. Additionally, scheduled residential trash collections falling on city-observed holidays will be rescheduled to occur on another day of the same week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Montrose.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
News Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06) Jun '15 Fighter 24
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Montrose County was issued at June 08 at 4:39AM MDT

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC