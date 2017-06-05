City Reminder on Memorial Day Weekend Trash Collection Service and City Office Closures
The City of Montrose would like to take this opportunity to thank our community and families of those who have been lost in service to the U.S. military. Additionally, scheduled residential trash collections falling on city-observed holidays will be rescheduled to occur on another day of the same week.
