Blotter, May 7, 2017
A 32-year-old Delta man died after the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 550 on Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The Delta man was driving a 1985 GMC truck eastbound in the westbound lane of the highway when his truck collided with a 1994 Ford pickup.
