Blotter, May 15, 2017

Felix, the owner of North Avenue Coins and Antiques on the Avenue, pleaded guilty to a single count of failing to identify the seller of valuable articles, a low-level felony, according to court records. Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein wrote in an email that his office eventually decided to only prosecute Felix in connection with the pawnbroker violations, which eventually resulted in Felix's plea to the single felony count.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.