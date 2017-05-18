Airport boardings continue their climb in 2017
Boardings at Grand Junction Regional Airport were up in April more than 14 percent over the same month in 2016, pushing 2017's totals up 6.3 percent so far over last year. The growth trend for the airport was aided by United Airlines' move to use bigger planes on more flights, airport spokeswoman Jodi Doney said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
|Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06)
|Jun '15
|Fighter
|24
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC