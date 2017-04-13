Town of Ridgway - : New sculpture joi...

Town of Ridgway - : New sculpture joins Parc's visual collection

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Ouray County Plaindealer

Chuck Christy, creator of the sculpture sitting at the intersection of Charles Street and Lena Street, stands next to his work. Christy described the piece as a nail collage including some stonework.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ouray County Plaindealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
News Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06) Jun '15 Fighter 24
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC