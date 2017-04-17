Student Spotlight, April 17, 2017

Student Spotlight, April 17, 2017

Jolie Surber of Palisade, a student at Western Illinois University, was initiated into the national Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Ashley Quinn of Delta received a bachelor's degree in history, anthropology, philosophy and political science/anthropology; Adera Sandoval of Delta, a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies/art; Derek McBee of Grand Junction, cum laude, bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies; and Sara McCombs of Montrose, a bachelor's degree in business administration/management.

