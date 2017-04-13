Ridgway Schools custodian arrested in sting operation

This week revealed another Ouray County connection to the sting operation conducted by multiple regional law enforcement agencies in late March. Nicholas Love, a 41-year-old Montrose resident and custodian at Ridgway Elementary School, was arrested as part of the child prostitution sting enacted by the Montrose Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol, Montrose County Sheriff's Office, Delta County Sheriff's Office, Delta Police Department and 7th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

