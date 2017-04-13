Ridgway Schools custodian arrested in sting operation
This week revealed another Ouray County connection to the sting operation conducted by multiple regional law enforcement agencies in late March. Nicholas Love, a 41-year-old Montrose resident and custodian at Ridgway Elementary School, was arrested as part of the child prostitution sting enacted by the Montrose Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol, Montrose County Sheriff's Office, Delta County Sheriff's Office, Delta Police Department and 7th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ouray County Plaindealer.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
|Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06)
|Jun '15
|Fighter
|24
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC