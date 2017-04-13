Ridgway Schools custodian arrested in...

Ridgway Schools custodian arrested in sting operation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ouray County Plaindealer

This week revealed another Ouray County connection to the sting operation conducted by multiple regional law enforcement agencies in late March. Nicholas Love, a 41-year-old Montrose resident and custodian at Ridgway Elementary School, was arrested as part of the child prostitution sting enacted by the Montrose Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol, Montrose County Sheriff's Office, Delta County Sheriff's Office, Delta Police Department and 7th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ouray County Plaindealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
News Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06) Jun '15 Fighter 24
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Montrose County was issued at April 13 at 8:08PM MDT

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC