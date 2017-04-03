Put a Lid on Water Waste Water Conservation Rebate Offered

As the National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation kicks off, Montrose Mayor Rex Swanson has a few thought-provoking questions for residents. "What are you doing to conserve water? How much water do you flush down the toilet each time you flush?" Toilets manufactured since 1994 are designed to use 1.6 gallons per flush whereas some of the older use 3.5 or more per flush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Montrose.