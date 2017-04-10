In Montrose, problems are just learning opportunities
Every student is working on a project, whether it's designing prosthetic arms on a 3-D printer or creating hand-sewn dolls that light up when poked. Underneath the cacophony of chattering students, whirring machines and clanging tools, there's learning going on, and the students of Centennial Middle School are as engaged in their education as doctoral students twice their age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
|Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06)
|Jun '15
|Fighter
|24
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC