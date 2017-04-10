In Montrose, problems are just learni...

In Montrose, problems are just learning opportunities

Tuesday Apr 11

Every student is working on a project, whether it's designing prosthetic arms on a 3-D printer or creating hand-sewn dolls that light up when poked. Underneath the cacophony of chattering students, whirring machines and clanging tools, there's learning going on, and the students of Centennial Middle School are as engaged in their education as doctoral students twice their age.

