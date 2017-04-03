Freeze warning tonight for valley

A freeze warning is in effect tonight through Wednesday morning for the Grand Valley and several other lower-elevation areas of western Colorado and eastern Utah, as temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s. The warning is in effect from 10 p.m. today through 9 a.m. Wednesday for the Grand Valley, the U.S. Highway 50 corridor into Montrose, the Colorado Highway 92 corridor from Delta to Hotchkiss and the areas around Moab and Castle Valley, Utah, according to the National Weather Service.

