Final Otter Road Closure Scheduled to Begin Wednesday April 26
Contractors working for the City of Montrose are scheduled to close Otter Road one last time between Townsend Avenue and Riverview Court starting Wednesday,April 26. This closure will allow re-building and final paving of the roadway alongside the recently-completed bridge replacement project. The closure is expected to last through mid-May. Residents may detour around the project area using Williams and Oxbow Drives.
