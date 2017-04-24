Earth Week Coloring Contest Winners A...

Earth Week Coloring Contest Winners Announced

Saturday Apr 15

Every year for Earth Week the City of Montrose presents a theme and encourages citizens of all ages to join in the festivities and engage in protecting and preserving the natural environment that makes Montrose unique. The fifth annual Montrose Earth Week looks to one of America's most treasured folk songs, "This Land Is Your Land," for inspiration.

