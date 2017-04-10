Defendant in felony child abuse case ...

Defendant in felony child abuse case to face jury trial in Montrose County

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A Montrose woman charged in the battering death of her girlfriend's daughter last year will take her case before a jury, the Seventh Judicial District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Julie Anne Huff, 31, was charged with a felony count of child abuse resulting in death after 2-year-old Tobi Joan Doyle died of a blow to the head while allegedly in Huff's care in February 2016.

Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

