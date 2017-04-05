Death Notices, April 5, 2017
Survivors include his wife, Ernestine; one son, Shawn of Reno, Nevada; one daughter, Cherie Tyndall of New Bern, North Carolina; one sister, Jane Dunn of Grand Junction; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or to the Assemblies of God World Church, 1445 N. Boonville Ave., Springfield, Missouri 65802.
