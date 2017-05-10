Colorado Youth Corps Soon to Take on Cerise Park Improvement Projects

A regional Youth Corps group from Grand Junction will be working in the west side of Cerise Park to improve trails, mitigate social trails and treat invasive plants during the first two weeks of May. This project is part of the Parks Division's continued effort to improve the trail networks and minimize the impacts of invasive plants and social trail degradation throughout the park. It is also part of an ongoing partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado , which has helped support invasive plant removal and trail building in city parks for the past three years.

