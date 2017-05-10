Colorado Youth Corps Soon to Take on ...

Colorado Youth Corps Soon to Take on Cerise Park Improvement Projects

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: City of Montrose

A regional Youth Corps group from Grand Junction will be working in the west side of Cerise Park to improve trails, mitigate social trails and treat invasive plants during the first two weeks of May. This project is part of the Parks Division's continued effort to improve the trail networks and minimize the impacts of invasive plants and social trail degradation throughout the park. It is also part of an ongoing partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado , which has helped support invasive plant removal and trail building in city parks for the past three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Montrose.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
News Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06) Jun '15 Fighter 24
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC