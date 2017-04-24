Annual Spring Cleanup, Expanded Recyc...

Annual Spring Cleanup, Expanded Recycling Services, and Earth Week Activities

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: City of Montrose

The City of Montrose continues its annual Spring Cleanup tradition, in tandem with its Earth Week celebrations, by providing disposal and recycling services from a single collection point. Residents are invited to bring cleanup items to the drop-off site located on the San Juan Bypass , directly across the street from the Sunshine Peak Apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Montrose.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
News Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06) Jun '15 Fighter 24
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC