Annual Spring Cleanup, Expanded Recycling Services, and Earth Week Activities
The City of Montrose continues its annual Spring Cleanup tradition, in tandem with its Earth Week celebrations, by providing disposal and recycling services from a single collection point. Residents are invited to bring cleanup items to the drop-off site located on the San Juan Bypass , directly across the street from the Sunshine Peak Apartments.
