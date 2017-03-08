What don't we have?

What don't we have?

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

But in laying out the state's economic development initiatives, the new director of the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade stressed the importance of "placemaking vision" as a nexus to growth. An event center, in our view, certainly qualifies as a visionary project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for friend Feb '17 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,317 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC