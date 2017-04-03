Trail and Invasive Plant Removal Work Begins in Cerise Park
Local Boy Scout Ryan Sanderson is coordinating work for his Eagle Scout project in Cerise Park on Saturday, March 18. Ryan's focus is on mitigating impacts from "social trails" that have become established in and around the south portion of the disc golf course. Ryan will also be working to improve drainage for the trail and planting native Sage and Bunch Grass.
