Technical College of the Rockies might be a new name in learning
That's to be the new name of the Delta-Montrose Technical College under a bill that won unanimous approval in the House Education Committee on Wednesday. Caryn Gibson, superintendent of the Delta County School District that has run the college since it was founded in 1977, told the committee that the district is trying to rebrand the school, which she said has been highly successful.
