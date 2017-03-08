Skeletal remains identified as missing Nucla man
Montrose County Coroner Dr. Thomas M. Canfield said in a press release Monday that the human remains found by hunters in October have been confirmed as Gerry "Hoop" Reed, 56, of Nucla. Hunters found the remains in the Sawmill Mesa area of the Uncompahgre Plateau west of Montrose on Oct. 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC