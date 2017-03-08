Skeletal remains identified as missing Nucla man

Montrose County Coroner Dr. Thomas M. Canfield said in a press release Monday that the human remains found by hunters in October have been confirmed as Gerry "Hoop" Reed, 56, of Nucla. Hunters found the remains in the Sawmill Mesa area of the Uncompahgre Plateau west of Montrose on Oct. 29, 2016.

