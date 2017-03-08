Skeletal remains identified as missin...

Skeletal remains identified as missing Nucla man

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Montrose County Coroner Dr. Thomas M. Canfield said in a press release Monday that the human remains found by hunters in October have been confirmed as Gerry "Hoop" Reed, 56, of Nucla. Hunters found the remains in the Sawmill Mesa area of the Uncompahgre Plateau west of Montrose on Oct. 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for friend Feb '17 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC