Host Homes Needed for The 32nd Annual Ride the Rockies

Wednesday Mar 15

Montrose is fortunate to be selected again this year as one of the overnight stops for Ride the Rockies . This annual event takes approximately 2,000 bike riders on a week-long tour of Colorado's Rocky Mountains.

