For second year, no health fair in community

For the second year in a row, Grand Valley residents will have to travel at least 40 miles for low-cost medical procedures that used to be available for decades through an annual community health fair. But that may soon change, according to 9Health spokeswoman Marla Rodriguez, who said the organization is eager to come back to Mesa County.

