'Toy Guy' ready to pull the plug
Mike Allen is closing his store, Toys For The Fun Of It at 519 Main St. in downtown Grand Junction, after being in business for more than 20 years. Every yo-yo trick, every last-minute birthday present, every Donald Duck impression that made a wide-eyed toddler stare at him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC