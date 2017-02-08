'Toy Guy' ready to pull the plug

'Toy Guy' ready to pull the plug

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Mike Allen is closing his store, Toys For The Fun Of It at 519 Main St. in downtown Grand Junction, after being in business for more than 20 years. Every yo-yo trick, every last-minute birthday present, every Donald Duck impression that made a wide-eyed toddler stare at him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for friend Feb 4 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan 27 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,647 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC