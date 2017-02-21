Student Spotlight, Feb. 27, 2017

Student Spotlight, Feb. 27, 2017

1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Troy Levinson of Fruita, a 2016 graduate of Palisade High School, was named to the fall 2016 quarter dean's list at Denver University in Denver. Colorado Mesa University, Western Colorado Community College and the Montrose County School District will sponsor open houses for Montrose and Olathe high school students interested in enrolling in one of three technical educations programs being offered at CMU's Montrose campus next fall.

