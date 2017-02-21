Student Spotlight, Feb. 27, 2017
Troy Levinson of Fruita, a 2016 graduate of Palisade High School, was named to the fall 2016 quarter dean's list at Denver University in Denver. Colorado Mesa University, Western Colorado Community College and the Montrose County School District will sponsor open houses for Montrose and Olathe high school students interested in enrolling in one of three technical educations programs being offered at CMU's Montrose campus next fall.
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
