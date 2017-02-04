Ride the Rockies makes return to southwest Colorado with 2017 route

A cyclist rides down a hill during the first day of the 31st annual Ride the Rockies tour on June 12, 2016. The annual Denver Post Ride the Rockies cycling tour will visit the southwest part of Colorado for the first time since 2013, taking riders from Alamosa to Durango, over stunning Red Mountain Pass through Ouray, on to Montrose and ending in Salida.

