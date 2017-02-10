Ouray County Ridgway and Ouray share hosting duties for Ride the Rockies
Ride the Rockies made a stop in Ouray in 2010. This year Ridgway will be an official stop and Ouray will host riders who want to stay in its hotel rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ouray County Plaindealer.
