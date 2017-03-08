Otter Road Bridge Construction Update
Contractors working for the City of Montrose began to replace the Otter Road Bridge in early January. The box culvert structure is nearing completion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Montrose.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC