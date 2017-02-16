Montrose man killed, Delta woman inju...

Montrose man killed, Delta woman injured in Highway 50 wreck

A Montrose man was killed and a Delta woman was injured early this morning in a single-vehicle rollover accident on U.S. Highway 50 near Whitewater, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Troopers say a 1989 Oldsmobile Eight-Eight traveled off the left side of the highway into the median, tried to re-enter the roadway and rolled two times back into the westbound lanes of the highway.

