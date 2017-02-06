Montrose County deputy was justified in killing armed suspect during shootout, DA says
A screenshot from a dashboard camera video recording appears to show William Ray Score Jr. approaching the sheriff's office pickup truck of Montrose County Deputy Bruce Schmalz before opening fire. Prosecutors say a Montrose County sheriff's deputy was justified in killing a heavily armed 47-year-old Loveland man during a harrowing shootout along a secluded dirt road in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan 27
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC