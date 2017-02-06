Montrose County deputy was justified ...

Montrose County deputy was justified in killing armed suspect during shootout, DA says

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Denver Post

A screenshot from a dashboard camera video recording appears to show William Ray Score Jr. approaching the sheriff's office pickup truck of Montrose County Deputy Bruce Schmalz before opening fire. Prosecutors say a Montrose County sheriff's deputy was justified in killing a heavily armed 47-year-old Loveland man during a harrowing shootout along a secluded dirt road in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for friend Feb 4 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan 27 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC