City Reminder on Presidents' Day Holiday Trash Collection Service and City Office Closures
The City of Montrose reminds customers that scheduled residential trash collections falling on a city-observed holiday will be rescheduled to occur on another day of the same week. Recycling collections occurring on a city-observed holiday will be delayed until the customer's next scheduled collection day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Montrose.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC