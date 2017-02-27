City Reminder on Presidents' Day Holi...

City Reminder on Presidents' Day Holiday Trash Collection Service and City Office Closures

Thursday Feb 9

The City of Montrose reminds customers that scheduled residential trash collections falling on a city-observed holiday will be rescheduled to occur on another day of the same week. Recycling collections occurring on a city-observed holiday will be delayed until the customer's next scheduled collection day.

