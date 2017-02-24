Bill to gut state's troubled loan fun...

Bill to gut state's troubled loan fund headed to full Senate, then likely to governor

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Denver Post

A bill to gut a 25-year-old state loan program that languished with default rates 10 times the national average breezed through a state Senate committee Thursday and appears headed for the governor's desk. If it passes the full Senate, which appears likely, HB 17-1078 will transfer what's left in the Family Support Loan Fund to community boards that give grants to families with expenses that accommodate special-needs children and relatives.

