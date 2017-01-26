Suspect accused of assaulting Montrose police officer
A 29-year-old Montrose woman accused of kicking an officer in the face twice and grabbing for her service revolver while trying to escape custody now faces a slew of felony charges. In an incident that "went from bad to worse," April Rae Hall was arrested Jan. 12 after Montrose police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Cascade Avenue, said Police Cmdr.
