Student Spotlight, Jan. 23, 2017
Bryanna N. Music of Delta was named to the fall 2016 semester dean's list at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas. Malik Jackson of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2016 semester dean's honor roll at Colorado State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in Fort Collins.
