Student Spotlight, Jan. 16, 2017

Paula Strickland of Delta was named to the fall 2016 term dean's list at Elmira College in Elmira, New York. Jared Harrison of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2016 semester dean's list at Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri.

