Icy cover turns highways into giant skating rinks
A car landed over the guardrail after an accident on Interstate 70 on Tuesday morning, one of multiple crashes that closed westbound lanes for a time. See photo gallery on the fallout of the ice storm at gjsentinel.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec 16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
|Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06)
|Jun '15
|Fighter
|24
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC