Firm proposes to drill 35 wells over three years 12 miles north of Paonia
Gunnison Energy is proposing drilling up to 35 Mancos shale wells over the next three years about 12 miles north of Paonia, and adjacent to where SG Interests wants to drill 146 wells. The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service are accepting public comment on what's being called the North Fork Mancos master development plan proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
|Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06)
|Jun '15
|Fighter
|24
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC