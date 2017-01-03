Death Notices, Jan. 4, 2017

A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, with a memorial service at 10 a.m., at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel, 682 1725 Road in Delta. Mr. Chairez is survived by a sister Anna Estrada of California; a daughter Genevieve Lobato of Delta; a son Thomas Chairez of Delta; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

