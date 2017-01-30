Death Notices, Jan. 31, 2017
Survivors include one son, Gary of Phippsburg; one daughter, Janice Thompson of Walden; one sister, Ardys Brookshire of Montrose; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Assembly of God in Delta.
