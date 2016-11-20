What You Need to Know About Snow Removal Practices and Policies
Snowy weather has arrived once again and the City of Montrose reminds residents and business owners to help keep themselves and others safe by exercising additional caution while driving and walking. City ordinance states that snow should be removed onto your property and not into the streets, sidewalks, or public rights of way, as it causes hazardous driving conditions.
