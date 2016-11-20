University will offer tech ed in district of Montrose
Colorado Mesa University will offer technical education programs to Montrose County School District students starting in fall 2017, enabling students to earn college and high school credit at CMU's Montrose campus. The agreement was approved by the Montrose County Board of Education this month and will go before CMU's Board of Trustees for approval in January.
