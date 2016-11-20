University will offer tech ed in dist...

University will offer tech ed in district of Montrose

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Colorado Mesa University will offer technical education programs to Montrose County School District students starting in fall 2017, enabling students to earn college and high school credit at CMU's Montrose campus. The agreement was approved by the Montrose County Board of Education this month and will go before CMU's Board of Trustees for approval in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta Schools Will Get Satanic Coloring Books o... (Apr '16) Dec 16 Richies Cool Man ... 10
Montrose Pinheads Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
News Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06) Jun '15 Fighter 24
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,142

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC