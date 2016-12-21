Quick Picks: Community band concerts; Bethlehem Revisited
The Grand Junction Centennial Band will perform holiday music at its Christmas Concert Holiday Extravaganza at 3 p.m. Sunday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 2 p.m. This concert is free to attend with a donation to benefit a music scholarship. Go to gjcentennialband.com for information about the band.
