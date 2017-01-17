Otter Road Bridge Replacement Constru...

Otter Road Bridge Replacement Construction Beginning

Wednesday Dec 28

Contractors working for the City of Montrose are scheduled to begin construction on the Otter Road Bridge Replacement project, January 3, 2017. This project will replace an existing narrow and deteriorating bridge where Otter Road crosses the Loutsenhizer Canal, east of Townsend Avenue.

